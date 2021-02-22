AIB says no plans to investigate Air Force plane air crash | Ripples Nigeria

Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) Nigeria has said it has no plans to investigate the Nigerian Air Force NAF20, B350 aircraft that crashed on Sunday at Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja.

In a statement made available to reporters, AIB categorically stated that it does not investigate military accidents.

AIB Nigeria is under the Federal Ministry of Aviation and is charged with the responsibility to investigate any civil aircraft accident and serious incident arising out of, or in the course of air navigation and occurring either in or over Nigeria or occurring to Nigerian aircraft elsewhere.

The statement reads, “There was an accident involving a military aircraft. By the power established AIB-N, we do not investigate military incidents or accidents except where invited.”

Meanwhile President Muhammudu Buhari in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has ordered thorough investigations into the fatal crash that claimed the lives of seven air force officers.

