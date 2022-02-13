A’Ibom Gov, Emmanuel, blames witches, wizards over incomplete projects

The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, has given reasons why some important projects embarked upon by his government are yet to be completed, blaming witches and wizards in the state for hindering the progression of the works.

Emmanuel who is a church deacon, while appearing in a phone-in programme, “The Governor Speaks” on the state-owned station, Akwa Ibom Broadcasting Corporation (AKBC), on Saturday, particularly blamed the non-completion of the N10 billion International Worship Centre in Uyo on the witches and wizards who dragged him and the government to court to stop the construction of the worship center.

A concerned resident had called into the programme to ask the Governor to explain why the Center was yet to be completed after a lot of money had been sunk into it, with the foundation laid on January 21, 2018, in the Business District in Uyo conducted by the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

In his response, Emmanuel told the caller that he was still in court with witches and wizards who do not want him to build the International Worship Centre.

“As a state named after God, it is important that we build an altar for God our Father.

“Are you aware that all the witches and wizards came together and took us to court for building a worship centre?

“We won them and they have gone on appeal.

“Look let me tell you, God has been benevolent to us in Akwa Ibom. The least we can do is to build a temple for Him.

“But all the witches and wizards in Akwa Ibom State are not happy with that, that is why they have done everything to stop it and many other projects which would have elevated the state.

“But we are not relenting because Akwa Ibom belongs to God and the almighty will intervene in our behalf and these the Worship Center and other projects will be completed before the end of this regime,” he assured.

