A’Ibom lifts ban on burials, marriages, says it’s not in a hurry to reopen schools

The Akwa Ibom State Government has lifted the ban placed on burials and marriages in the state in the wake of the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.

The state government, in a broadcast by Governor Udom Emmanuel on Thursday night, also said it was not in a hurry to reopen schools in the state.

According to Emmanuel, the state will not rush to reopen schools because other states are doing so, adding that the State Executive Council would meet soon to review the reopening of schools.

He said: “Akwa Ibom will not copy anybody and rush to reopen schools. This is not the time to copy anybody, you must localise your own situation. If after our assessment we see that we cannot open our schools the same time as others, we will keep the schools closed.

“We will allow people to bury their loved ones because mortuaries are getting fuller. Also, we will allow weddings effective Saturday, July 4. I know how we celebrate burials, but please let’s look at the situation at hand that we are trying to manage. The primary aim of every single guideline rolled out by the government is to protect lives. Please follow the guidelines.”

