A’Ibom Police arrests officer for alleged extortion, demanding sex from suspect

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has arrested a police officer, Daniel Edet, for alleged extortion and demanding sexual gratification from a suspect.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Odiko Macdon, who confirmed the arrest of Edet in a statement on Sunday, said the police acted after a viral social media post by one Da Zion Umoh, alleging that Edet, a Police Constable, had solicited sex and collected N60,000 from a suspect.

Macdon added that based on the allegation, the Commissioner of Police, CP Andrew Amiengheme, ordered the arrest and discreet investigation of the officer, and vowed that if he is found guilty, he would be punished accordingly.

“The attention of the command has been drawn to a social media video made viral by one Da Zion Umoh and a further update posted by the same person.

“The video is alleging that one Daniel Edet, a police constable, attached to Etim Ekpo Area Command, solicited sex and collected the sum of N60, 000 as bail after some persons were arrested.

“The gravity of the above allegation caused the CP to order the arrest of the said officer and his supervising officer. He also ordered that a discreet investigation be conducted and immediate disciplinary steps be put in place to punish the offending officer if found wanting,” Macdon said.

