Metro
A’Ibom Police arrests officer for alleged extortion, demanding sex from suspect
The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has arrested a police officer, Daniel Edet, for alleged extortion and demanding sexual gratification from a suspect.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Odiko Macdon, who confirmed the arrest of Edet in a statement on Sunday, said the police acted after a viral social media post by one Da Zion Umoh, alleging that Edet, a Police Constable, had solicited sex and collected N60,000 from a suspect.
Macdon added that based on the allegation, the Commissioner of Police, CP Andrew Amiengheme, ordered the arrest and discreet investigation of the officer, and vowed that if he is found guilty, he would be punished accordingly.
Read also: Police arrest officer for alleged extortion, sex demand in Akwa Ibom
“The attention of the command has been drawn to a social media video made viral by one Da Zion Umoh and a further update posted by the same person.
“The video is alleging that one Daniel Edet, a police constable, attached to Etim Ekpo Area Command, solicited sex and collected the sum of N60, 000 as bail after some persons were arrested.
“The gravity of the above allegation caused the CP to order the arrest of the said officer and his supervising officer. He also ordered that a discreet investigation be conducted and immediate disciplinary steps be put in place to punish the offending officer if found wanting,” Macdon said.
By Isaac Dachen…
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....