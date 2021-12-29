Aide alleges plot by Nigerian govt to terminate Igboho

The media aide to the detained Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, Olayemi Koiki, has alleged of a plot by the Federal government of Nigeria to eliminate Igboho in Benin Republic.

It would be recalled that Igboho, 49, was arrested by operatives of Brigade Criminelle (Criminal Brigade) on July 19 in Cotonou and has remained in detention despite legal battles to have him freed.

Koiki, in a podcast on Tuesday evening, alleged that the Benin Republic President, Patrice Talon was working with the Federal Government to extradite Igboho to Nigeria.

He said: “So many people have heard rumours in the past 24/48 hours. We know that God almighty is watching.

“If they are trying, they cannot be successful. If they are planning evil against Prof. Banji Akintoye and others, they are only trying but God’s power is superior.

“The enemies are trying to eliminate him (Igboho). Their plan is to eliminate him so that the Yoruba Nation agenda will be silenced, but God has shown that he is above them.

“If you think the legal route is what will set Igboho free, then we are wasting our time.

“Benin Republic judicial system is not working. Look at the way his case has been prolonged.

“I’ve spoken with our lawyer in Benin, and he told me that only the president can set him free.

“Now, diplomacy cannot work. We have to fight for our rights.

“See the way they killed MKO Abiola, Funsho Williams – they were killed unjustly.

“We’ve issued so many ultimata for Igboho’s release, but nothing has happened.”

