Aide dismisses rumours on Aisha Buhari’s pregnancy

Published

1 hour ago

on

Sulaiman Haruna, the media aide to the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has dismissed rumours that she was pregnant.

There were insinuations on social media on Monday that the first lady was expecting another baby after photos of President Muhammadu Buhari and his wife surfaced online shortly after their arrival from Turkey.

Some also insinuated that her protruding stomach was caused by an unidentified ailment.

However, in a chat with BBC Pidgin, Haruna dismissed rumours on the President’s wife pregnancy.

He said: “I can assure you 100 percent that our first lady is perfectly okay. She is neither sick nor pregnant as some reports claim. Some of these reports are from mischief makers who don’t mean well. You know, nowadays, people can tamper with photos.”

