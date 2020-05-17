Aide explains why Buhari is never seen wearing a face mask

An aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Lauretta Onochie has explained why the President often appears without a face mask.

One of the directives of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in the country was the wearing of masks.

The Health Ministry had always hammered on the issue, encouraging Nigerians to ensure they always wear face masks.

Even the Presidential Task Force (PTF), set up by Buhari to oversee COVID-19 matters, has warned that face masks remained a must for all citizens. It even vowed to arrest and prosecution offenders.

However, some Nigerians have been concerned that pictures shared by the Presidency each time Buhari engaged in a meeting with visitors in Aso Rock had often shown the President as the only one without a mask.

But explaining why the President does not wear face mask, Onochie, who is Buhari’s aide on social media wrote on her Twitter handle, @Laurestar:

”PRES @MBuhari IS NOT BREAKING RULES! Expert Medical Protocol is that if you are in your safe environment, you dont need to wear a mask.

“Those visiting you MUST wear masks to ensure they leave no droplets in your environment.

“Wearing of masks is mostly to protect people around us.”

