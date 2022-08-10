Aigbogun appointed manager of Danish club Jammerbugt

A Danish second division club, Jammerbugt FC have hired a former Flying Eagles head coach, Paul Aigbogun as their first team manager.

The 50-year-old was the assistant technical director of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) before his appointment.

It is the fourth time Aigbogun will be managing a club outside Nigeria following spells at Nevada Wonders, San Francisco Seals and Glacis United.

Eight Nigerian players are currently on the books of Jammerbugt FC, CSN lists.

They are: Ahmad Gero, Promise Damala, Shola Collins, Victor Ochay, Solomon Ogberahwe, Abdullahi Garba, Muhammad Ibrahim and Nasiru Jibril.

The club play their home matches at the 6,000 capacity Jetsmark Stadion in Pandrup, North Jutland.

