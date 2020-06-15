Aiico Insurance, Jaiz Bank, Neimeth, Dangote Sugar top Ripples Nigeria stock watchlist

In the week that just went by, the Nigerian bourse posted gains on Monday and Tuesday, losses on Wednesday and Thursday while the market did not open on Friday due to Democracy Day celebrations.

We have selected a group of stocks you should watch out for this week on the basis of how the market fared last week.

Ripples Nigeria Stock Watch-list is a selection of stocks monitored for viable trading or investing opportunities. An investor may casually generate a list of equities for investment purposes. But we have taken the pain to do that based on certain parameters in order to save you that hassle.

Kindly note that Ripples Nigeria stock watch-list is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. It is advisable to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.

AIICO INSURANCE

Aiico tops our list this week on the basis of its bonus proposal of one share for every five shares held.

The qualification date is 25th June 2020.

JAIZ BANK

Jaiz Bank features on our list on the basis of its proposal of N0.03 dividend per share for its shareholders for the year ended 31st December 2019.

The qualification date is 26th June 2020 while the payment date is 16th July 2020

DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY

Dangote Sugar makes our list on the account of its proposed dividend per share of N1.10 for the year ended 31st December 2020.

The qualification date is 19th June 2020 while payment will be made within 48 hours after the company’s next Annual General Meeting scheduled to hold on 9th July 2020.

NEIMETH INTERNATIONAL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC

Neimeth makes our list this week on the basis of emerging as the best performing stock last week. Opening at N1.77, it closed at N2.57, gaining 45.2%.

JAPAUL OIL AND MARITIME SERVICES PLC

Japaul appears on our list this week for being the worst performing stock for last week. It opened at N0.30 and closed at N0.25, shedding 16.67%.

NIGER INSURANCE PLC

Niger Insurance makes our list on the basis of trading at its lowest price in 52 weeks, which is N0.20.

