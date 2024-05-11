Sports
Aina, Awoniyi shine as gallant Forest lose to Chelsea in five-goal thriller
Super Eagles duo of Ola Aina and Taiwo Awoniyi were in action for Nottingham Forest in their 3-2 defeat to Chelsea in a Premier League clash on Saturday night.
Mykhaylo Mudryk had opened the scoring in the 8th minute for Chelsea before Forest netted two goals through Willy Boly in the 16th and Callum Hudson-Odoi on 74 minutes.
Forest had most of the ball and appeared to be overpowering Chelsea.
But the Blues made a key change as they brought in Raheem Sterling, who made a power finish in the 80th minute to boost his side’s morale.
Two minutes after the equaliser, Nicolas Jackson netted the winner with a fine header to seal a big win for the Blues.
More to follow…
