Aina bags assist, Maja nets brace as Fulham stun Everton with Iwobi benched

Nigerian forward, Josh Maja scored twice to mark his first start for Fulham and helped his team to a 2-0 victory over Everton in the Premier League.

Maja, who joined Fulham in loan in January, made his maiden start for the team at the Goodison Park on Sunday, having played a substitute role in their previous outing.

After a goalless first half, the 22-year-old opened the scoring in the 48th minute before scoring the second on 65 minutes to seal the win.

Super Eagles defender, Ola Aina was also in action for Fulham, and assisted Maja in scoring the first goal.

Their international teammate, Alex Iwobi was an unused substitute for Everton, who were poor throughout and rarely looked like scoring.

Defeat for Everton means they remain seventh on 37 points in the Premier League, while Fulham continue to battle for survival as they remain 18th.

