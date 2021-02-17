Sports
Aina happy to have hand in Maja’s maiden Premier League goal
Super Eagles defender, Ola Aina has expressed his excitement after bagging an assist for Fulham, helping compatriot Josh Maja open his Premier League goal account.
Aina, who played as a left-back for the team in their league game against Everton on Sunday, provided the assist the led to the opening goal.
After a goalless first half, the 24-year-old provided a cross to Maja, who then found the net in the 48th minute before going on to score the second on 65 minutes to seal the 2-0 win.
Maja, 22, joined Fulham on loan in January, and was maing his maiden start for the team at the Goodison Park.
And it pleases Aina to be a part of Maja’s great start for the team, as the defender says he hopes the Bordeaux player would
“I’d like to add more assists and maybe a few more goals, so it was good to get up and running and finally get an assist this season,” Aina told the club website.
“I was looking for Josh, I was looking for that ball into him, so I’m really happy it came off.
“I’ve known Josh for a bit now and I’m just happy that I could contribute to his first Premier League goal. It was a really good moment for him and for the team.
“I think that will help his confidence, and will properly settle him into the side, and hopefully he just pushes on from here and does what he needs to do for the team.”
Fulham are set to face Burnley in the Premier League today (Wednesday), as they continue the fight to escape relegation this season.
Sports
UCL: Mbappe hat-trick as PSG stun Barca; Salah, Mane fire Liverpool past Leipzig
Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick for Paris Saint-Germain in their 4-1 Champions League round-of-16 win against Barcelona at Camp Nou.
The game, which was the first leg of the tie, saw Lionel Messi open the scoring in the 27th minute from the spot but the visitors pulled off an incredible comeback.
Mbappe leveled on 32 minutes as both sides stood 1-1 at halftime. The France international then scored two more goals, with Moise Keane scoring in between.
Mbappe became only the third player to score a Champions League hat-trick against Spanish giants Barcelona.
The second leg of the tie takes place on 20 March in Paris, with Neymar expected to be back from a thigh injury to face his former club.
In another Champions League clash on Tuesday night, Liverpool defeated RB Leipzig 2-0 having the advantage ahead of the Anfield return leg.
After a goalless first half, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane scored in the 53rd and 58th minutes respectively to get the win for the Reds.
The Jurgen Klopp side ended their poor recent run with the confidence-boosting away victory in Budapest’s Puskas Arena because of Covid-19 restrictions in Germany.
Latest
D’Tigers look to continue unbeaten run as Afrobasket qualifiers resume
Nigeria men’s basketball team, D’Tigers are set to file out on Wednesday in a FIBA Afrobasket qualifier against South Sudan in Monastir, Tunisia.
The Nigerian team, which grabbed three wins at the previous window over South Sudan, Rwanda and Mali in group D, will be looking to continue their unbeaten run.
In their quest to book a ticket to the 2021 FIBA Afrobasket Championship to be hosted in Rwanda, D’Tigers are ready to pick up from where they started, according to substantive coach, Mfon Udofia.
“We don’t just want to qualify, we want to qualify in style as well as ensure that we are on track for the 2020 Olympic Games preparation,” said Udofia, who is standing in for Coach Mike Brown and Alex Nwora.
“The importance of playing well and continuing our winning tradition cannot be overemphasized. Since we opened camp on Sunday, we have been perfecting our game plans while in close touch with our senior coaches who are unavoidably absent.”
Nigeria will face their South Sudan counterparts by 5:00p.m West Africa time.
Recall that in the first meeting between both teams, D’Tigers were the better side with Ike Iroegbu leading the offensive with 13pts, 8 assists, 7 rebs and a steal while Caleb Agada scored 16pts and 2 assists.
D’Tigers, who narrowly lost to host-Tunisia at the finals of the 2017 edition of Afrobasket finals, are hoping to qualify and go on to win their second ever Afrobasket title.
Latest
Djokovic fights back to beat Zverev, through to Australian Open semis
Defending champion, Novak Djokovic has zoomed into the semifinal of the Australian Open after defeating Alexander Zverev in a pulsating encounter.
Djokovic, who has been playing with an injury in the Melbourne event, came from behind to win 6-7 (6-8) 6-2 6-4 7-6 (8-6) over the German sixth seed.
Read Also: Williams beats Halep to set up Australian Open semi-final meeting with Osaka
The Serb World number one will now face Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev, who beat an injured Grigor Dimitrov, on Thursday.
Karatsev, ranked 114th in the world, is the first man in the Open era to reach the last four on his Grand Slam debut.
