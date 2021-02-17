Aina happy to have hand in Maja’s maiden Premier League goal

Super Eagles defender, Ola Aina has expressed his excitement after bagging an assist for Fulham, helping compatriot Josh Maja open his Premier League goal account.

Aina, who played as a left-back for the team in their league game against Everton on Sunday, provided the assist the led to the opening goal.

After a goalless first half, the 24-year-old provided a cross to Maja, who then found the net in the 48th minute before going on to score the second on 65 minutes to seal the 2-0 win.

Maja, 22, joined Fulham on loan in January, and was maing his maiden start for the team at the Goodison Park.

And it pleases Aina to be a part of Maja’s great start for the team, as the defender says he hopes the Bordeaux player would

“I’d like to add more assists and maybe a few more goals, so it was good to get up and running and finally get an assist this season,” Aina told the club website.

“I was looking for Josh, I was looking for that ball into him, so I’m really happy it came off.

“I’ve known Josh for a bit now and I’m just happy that I could contribute to his first Premier League goal. It was a really good moment for him and for the team.

“I think that will help his confidence, and will properly settle him into the side, and hopefully he just pushes on from here and does what he needs to do for the team.”

Fulham are set to face Burnley in the Premier League today (Wednesday), as they continue the fight to escape relegation this season.

