Aina helps Torino win with first-ever goal for club

In Sunday’s Serie A match, Torino defeated Udinese 2-1, and Ola Aina scored his first goal for the team.

Isaac Success, a fellow Nigerian who played for Udinese, was replaced after 65 minutes.

Torino has now won two straight games after defeating Cittadella 4-0 at home in the Coppa Italia.

Aina last scored on February 17, 2021, while on loan at Fulham, in a 1-1 draw at Burnley.

Aina gave Torino the lead in the 14th minute, while Gerard Deulofeu tied the score for Udinese in the next 26.

Then, in the 69th minute, Pietro Pellegri gave Torino a 2-1 lead.

After 11 league games, Torino moved up to ninth place with the victory, having garnered 14 points.

