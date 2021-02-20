Aina, Maja in action as Lookman scores Fulham winner against Sheffield Utd | Ripples Nigeria

Super Eagles duo of Ola and Josh Maja were in action for Fulham in their 1-0 win over Sheffield United in the Premier League.

The only goal of the game was scored by Ademola Lookman, who netted in the 61st minute of the game to secure all three points for the hosts.

The victory takes the 18th-placed Cottagers three points from safety, while defeat leaves Sheffield at bottom, three points behind West Brom.

