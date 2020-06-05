Air Force chief charges troops in fight against bandits

Troops of the Nigerian Airforce on ground have been ordered to locate and neutralise all bandits taking refuge in Katsina State and to also submit weekly reports on their operations.

The order was issued on Thursday by the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar, while he was speaking during his operational visit to the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji at the 213 Forward Operating base of the Nigerian Airforce, Katsina.

He said; “We must locate wherever the bandits are; their locations and neutralise them accordingly.

“We should not relent until our people are able to conduct their businesses without fears of attacks by bandits and kidnappers,” Air Marshall Abubakar.

Speaking further, he said all logistics and equipment needed for the task shall be provided noting that; “There should be no room for bandits and other criminals to operate”

Air Marshall Abubakar who also appealed for credible information and intelligence on the criminals from the locals said; “Bandits are no ghosts; kidnappers are no ghosts; if we are given intelligence on them this will assist us greatly and the country will be safe for all of us.”

