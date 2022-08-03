Air Force kicks off operation ‘show no mercy’ in fight against terrorism

As part of strategies to combat terrorism in Nigeria, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Wednesday launched an offensive operation called ‘Operation Show no Mercy’.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, while launching the operation at a meeting with NAF commanders, tasked the senior air troops to deal with the menace with reloaded efforts.

In a statement issued by the spokesman of the armed force, Edward Gabkwet shortly after the meeting, Amao noted the operation was significant to address the rising insecurity in the country.

Read also:ISWAP leader, Shuwaram, reportedly killed in Air Force bombing

He added that it would delimit the heinous strategies of the terrorists and embolden the confidence of the security agencies in fighting the menace.

Amao therefore promised to train more combat pilots, imagery analysts and other necessary specialities for maximum delivery.

The statement reads: “We have a responsibility to secure our nation and give our citizens a sense of hope, trust and belonging. Therefore, we must ensure that we stay ahead of the enemy and envisage his next line of action.

“I, therefore, charge you to show no mercy against any terrorist and their accomplices while also denying them the freedom of movement and ease to cause mayhem against innocent Nigerians.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now