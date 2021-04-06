 Air Force urges public to disregard unverified reports on missing jet | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Latest

Air Force urges public to disregard unverified reports on missing jet

Published

2 hours ago

on

NAF Chief reverses trend in command postings

The Nigerian Air Force on Monday, implored Nigerians to disregard any unverified report over its missing jet.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Headquarters, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, who advised the public to disregard unverified publication on its missing Alpha-Jet (475) aircraft.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Monday, he said the attention of NAF had been drawn to an online publication that the missing aircraft and the body of one of the missing pilots had been found.

“From the day control lost radar contact with the aircraft on March 31, NAF, as a professional fighting force, has been keeping the public abreast on the missing aircraft.

Read also: Fraudster, fake Air Force captain, arrested in Katsina

“It is sad and disheartening that such an unverified story could be published without any effort to confirm its veracity from NAF.

“It is not in dispute that the media as the watchdog of the society have the right to continually inform the public.

“This should, however, be done within the acceptable dictates of the noble journalism profession.

“While search and rescue efforts are being sustained until the wreckage of the aircraft is found, NAF wishes to re-assure the public that it shall be informed of any update as regards the missing aircraft,” he said.

He urged media practitioners to always be circumspect and exercise restraint in their reportage and endeavour to always clarify issues before going to the public.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

Investigations6 days ago

Why Ebonyi political battle is fierce – Gov Umahi

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Wednesday blamed the fierce political battle in the state on people’s “over-dependence on...
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations2 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations4 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations5 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...

Sports

Athletes set new national swimming records at Sports Festival Athletes set new national swimming records at Sports Festival
Latest19 mins ago

Athletes set new national swimming records at Sports Festival

New national records were set on Monday, in the swimming event of the ongoing National Sports Festival tagged “Edo 2020”....
Sports2 days ago

13 states pass COVID-19 screening at National Sports Festival

At least 13 out of the 15 states presently in Benin, Edo State, for the 20th National Sports Festival (NSF)...
AFCON 2019: Uganda coach tips Nigeria, Senegal & Morocco as favourites AFCON 2019: Uganda coach tips Nigeria, Senegal & Morocco as favourites
Sports5 days ago

Unbeaten Super Eagles to discover AFCON group foes June 25

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be hoping to continue their unbeaten run in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations...
Sports5 days ago

Stadium Australia to host final of 32-team 2023 Women’s W’Cup

The 2023 edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand will have its...
Sports5 days ago

Osaka’s 23-match winning run ended in Miami Open quarters

Naomi Osaka finally tasted defeat for the first time in 24 matches after she lost to Maria Sakkari in the...

Latest Tech News

Latest20 hours ago

Microsoft to train 1,000 African women. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Microsoft to train...
Tech3 days ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

The week saw a number of new developments with the extension of the SIM-NIN registration process by the federal government...
Latest4 days ago

She Leads Africa invites startups for growth coaching. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. She Leads Africa...
Latest5 days ago

Nigeria’s Pricepally raises 6-digit pre-seed funding round. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Pricepally raises...
Amid Republican discord, Trump insists he’s going to stay in politics Amid Republican discord, Trump insists he’s going to stay in politics
Latest6 days ago

Donald Trump launches website after social media ban

Former US President, Donald Trump, has resurfaced online following the launch of his “Official Website Of The 45th President.” The...
Latest6 days ago

Nigeria’s Curacel closes $450k pre-seed round to fund expansion. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Curacel closes...