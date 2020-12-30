Air France reintroduces transit visa for Nigerians travelling to UK

Air France-KLM has reintroduced an Airport Transit Visa for citizens of some countries, including Nigeria travelling to the United Kingdom after Brexit.

The UK and European Union reached an agreement on the post-Brexit deal last weekend.

The airline, which disclosed this in a statement titled: “Travel on Air France or KLM to and from the United Kingdom after Brexit on Wednesday,” said it is compulsory for citizens of some African and Asian countries to have ATV before they pass through France or the Netherlands.

The affected countries are Afghanistan, Angola, Bangladesh, Cameroon, Central Africa Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ivory Coast, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Eritrea, Ethiopia, and Ghana.

Others are Guinea, Haiti, Iran, Iraq, Mali, Mauritania, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines, Russia, Senegal, Syria, Palestinians, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, and Sri Lanka.

Air France also noted that citizens of the affected countries with UK Visa, long-stay visa, or residence permit citizens must still have ATV to pass through France to the UK.

The statement read: “As of January 1, 2021, citizens of the following countries who are holders of a British visa, long-stay visa, or a residence permit issued by the British authorities will need to be in possession of an airport transit visa (ATV) if they transit through France and or the Netherlands.

The airline said the exception to the ATV requirements applies to citizens of the above-named countries holding a visa or residence permit in addition to the UK visa/residence permit from Canada, Japan, the United States or European countries are allowed to transit through France or the Netherlands without an ATV.”

