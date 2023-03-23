Air Nigeria to begin operation by May 29 – Sirika

The Federal Government on Thursday assured Nigerians that national carrier would begin operation before May 29.

The Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, gave the assurance during his presentation at the National Aviation Stakeholders Forum 2023 in Abuja.

He said the federal government was taking all necessary measures to overcome the hurdles introduced by the indigenous airlines that went to court to stop the process.

The minister, however, said the President Muhammadu Buhari administration had supported local airlines more than all previous governments in the country.

Sirika stressed that the national carrier would create numerous jobs and better opportunities in the industry when fully established.

He lamented that Nigeria’s aviation industry was the only one in the world where qualified pilots were without jobs.

READ ALSO: ‘How Jimoh Ibrahim crippled Air Nigeria despite N34.5bn intervention fund’

The minister said: “About 50 pilots have come to me complaining about their unemployment status. The national carrier should be able to employ more pilots and create other job opportunities.

“Ethiopian Airlines, the offered bidder for the national carrier is highly competent, and profitable enough to add value to the Nigerian aviation sector.”

Sirika said the ministry had focused on investment in airports terminals by the private sector and airside infrastructure in the last couple of years.

He pointed out that the ministry had supported development of associated services such as aircraft maintenance and airport service providers in the country.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now