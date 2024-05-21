Air Peace reacts UK CAA safety concerns

Nigerian airline, Air Peace has moved to calm passenger anxieties after the UK Civil Aviation Authority (UK CAA) raised concerns about potential safety violations during a routine ramp inspection in April 2024.

The reported violations stemmed from Air Peace’s use of Electronic Flight Bags (EFBs), which are digital devices that can replace traditional paper flight manuals and charts.

While Air Peace claims the EFBs were approved by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the UK CAA reportedly questioned whether specific functionalities on the devices had been authorized for operational use.

Air Peace maintains that the issues flagged by the UK CAA have since been resolved. The airline emphasizes its commitment to safety, highlighting the rigorous scrutiny it has faced from authorities since launching its Lagos-London route just three months ago.

The airline, in a statement late Monday, via its handle on X, tweeting as #flyairpeace, confirmed that “the UK Civil Aviation Authority wrote to Air Peace, after their statutory Ramp Inspection on April 7, 2024, to request clarification on our use of the Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) and some other concerns. We provided the necessary information, and the matter was resolved without any issues.

“It is, therefore, wrong to say we do not have approval for our EFB. Air Peace received approval from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), and all our Boeing 777 aircraft are certified to operate with EFBs.

“Regarding the claim that our B777 aircraft lack iPad mounts and charging ports in the flight deck, this is incorrect. All B777 aircraft are equipped with charging ports in the cockpit, and we ensure that all our B777 aircraft have iPad mounts.”

Air Peace equally lauded the UK CAA for calling the attention of its Nigerian counterpart on the issue of ramp inspection, noting that it “was a normal procedure carried out by aviation authorities globally, and the UK CAA did the right thing by notifying its Nigerian counterpart of the outcome of their inspection.”

“Air Peace’s safety record is second to none, and we go above and beyond to comply with all established safety standards. Safety is the bedrock of our operations, and we have robust operational mechanisms to guarantee full compliance always,” the statement concluded.

