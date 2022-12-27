Business
Airline operators face 2 years in prison as NCAA moves to enforce 5% charge on ticket sales
Airline operators in Nigeria risk a two-year imprisonment, N5 million fine, or both for failing to remit the mandatory five percent charge from sales of tickets and cargo services.
The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) disclosed this in the newly introduced Civil Aviation Act (CAA) 2022 made available to the media on Tuesday.
This comes after the agency had accused domestic airlines of breaching the country’s financial rules.
The NCAA claimed in August that airline operators failed to pay the agency N19 billion as charges from ticket sales.
This was however lower than the N37 billion the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, mentioned to journalists last year.
READ ALSO: NCAA alerts pilots, airline operators on bad weather
Ripples Nigeria gathered that funds generated from the five percent charge on ticket sales and cargo services would be shared between NCAA, Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), and the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET).
The act read: “There shall be a 5 percent of airfare, contract, charter, and cargo sales charge payable to the authority, which shall apply on all international and domestic air transportation originating in Nigeria irrespective of place of sale, issuance of air ticket or execution of the contract of carriage.
“An air operator which fails to remit to the authority within the time specified in the regulations the 5 percent charge commits an offence and its directors are each liable on conviction to a fine of N5,000,000 or imprisonment for a period of two years or both.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...