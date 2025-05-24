Airlines risk sanctions for ferrying passengers without valid visas into Nigeria

The Federal Government has issued a stern warning to international airlines operating in Nigeria, cautioning that carriers who transport passengers without valid entry visas, landing, and exit cards will face penalties.

Speaking at a sensitisation programme held in Lagos on Friday, Minister of Interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo said Nigeria’s commitment to facilitating travel through its new e-visa platform must not come at the expense of national security.

“No foreigner shall be allowed into Nigeria without a valid visa,” the minister declared to an audience that included officials of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), airline representatives, and Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) personnel. “Airlines have a duty to verify that passengers have more than just a payment receipt or plane ticket, they must hold valid Nigerian visas.”

Tunji-Ojo emphasised that while the government is determined to modernise entry procedures and open the country to investors and tourists through digital systems, airline operators must also share in the responsibility of upholding immigration laws.

“It is not acceptable in the UK, the U.S., or Canada for people to board without visas. It will no longer be acceptable in Nigeria either,” he said firmly. “The NCAA must ensure strict compliance with the 2025 Nigeria Visa Policy.”

Since the introduction of the e-visa system on May 1, the minister revealed that 5,814 applications have been received by the NIS. Of these, 5,671 were approved, 66 were rejected, and 62 were queried, a demonstration, he said, of Nigeria’s commitment to due diligence even in a digital era.

READ ALSO: Fidelity Bank refutes insider trading allegations against CEO, Onyeali-Ikpe

The e-visa, landing, and exit card system, he explained, is not only about improving convenience but enhancing national security. Each document is embedded with a barcode that instantly reveals a traveller’s biodata and travel history.

“This technology helps us manage our borders more intelligently,” Tunji-Ojo said. “And while it makes applying easier, it does not guarantee approval. Applicants must meet our entry requirements.”

Chris Najomo, Director-General of the NCAA, described the initiative as a landmark step toward aligning with international best practices, including compliance with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)’s Annex 9, which governs the facilitation of international air transport.

“This system improves the experience for legitimate travellers while reinforcing border security,” Najomo said. “It is a win for national interest and operational efficiency.”

Kemi Nandap, Controller-General of the NIS, echoed called for greater synergy between agencies and stakeholders. “Collaboration is the key to implementing these reforms successfully and without compromising security or service delivery,” she said.

The e-visa reform is expected to improve Nigeria’s immigration database, strengthen investor confidence, and position the country as a competitive destination in a fast-evolving global economy.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now