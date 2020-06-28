Airpeace flight departs UK with 315 Nigerian evacuees

The Nigerian Government is at the moment conveying about 315 Nigerians who were stranded in the United Kingdom as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a tweet on its Twitter handle, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), said the flight departed Heathrow Airport, London at about 5pm local time.

NIDCOM tweeted: “Airpeace flight conveying another batch of 315 Nigerians departs Heathrow Airport, London today.

“The flight is expected to depart at about 10:30 am and is expected to arrive in Nigeria at about 5 pm local time today Sunday 28th, June 2020.”

The Nigerian government had intensified efforts at evacuating stranded citizens in different parts of the world, though the evacuees are made to bear the cost of the trip back home.

