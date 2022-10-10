Airpop Alpha, Southern Crowns win Mindgames Scrabble Premier League divisions

Airpop Alpha have been crowned as the new champions of the Mindgames Scrabble Premier League Division A while Southern Crowns claimed Division B title over the weekend in Lagos.

With 19 games left to play for and plenty of points on offer after 36 rounds, all contending team knew they have it all to do heading into Matchday 4 and 5.

Flamboyant Airpop Alpha consisting of Negro Igbinadolor, Hakeem Olaribigbe, Adewale Ogedengbe, Eta Karo, Nsikak Etim and Oshevire Avwenagha fought and held firmly at the top position they were before the final matchdays as second placed Lekki Bombers with Wellington Jighere who was leading the charge breathing down their necks.

Jighere would go ahead to claim the Most Valuable Player (MVP) in the Division and win a cash prize of 200,000 naira.

However, the Adekoyejo Adegbesan-managed team had other ideas as they held their own to confirmed their superiority at round 17 on the night and won the 1.5 million naira prize-money and a trophy.

They would then complete the overall 55 rounds with 41 wins and 14 defeats with Olaribigbe as the team’s best individual player.

Lekki Bombers came second with 39 wins and 16 defeats while 2021 champions Brainiacs came third with 34 victories and 21 losses.

As promised, every game on table One was streamed live to a global audience by Will Anderson from Scopely, maker of the popular ScrabbleGo mobile app.

Hurricanes, Indomitables, Bulldozers, Supremes and Bayelsa Maestros were placed 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th respectively.

Tekena Drones, Phoenix and Gracious Pickers Team A were ranked 9th, 10th, and 11th while 12th placed Sterling Bombers were relegated to Division B.

In the lite level, Southern Crowns shifted no territory at the top as they emerged as champions of Division B to claim the one million naira prize-money and a trophy.

They ended the season with 43 win and 12 defeats to gained promotion to the upper division ahead of Anagrammers, Bayelsa Virtuoso, Aries and D’Warriors who were ranked 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th at the end of the day.

Airpop Falcons, FPC Titans, High Flyers, Matadors, Encore Flamingos, BSP Rangers and Gracious Pickers finished in that order to complete the 12-team championship.

Meanwhile, Victor Osawe won 100,000 naira as the MVP.

