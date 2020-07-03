AIRPORT REOPENING: Nigerian govt says anyone not travelling won’t be allowed inside terminal

The federal government of Nigeria has stated that only travellers would be allowed inside airport terminals and those who have no business in travelling will certainly not be allowed to enter the airport terminals.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, who stated this on Thursday during an interactive session with members of Senate Committee on Aviation in Abuja made particular reference to politicians’ and their hangers-on.

According to him, aides of politicians who have no business at the airport will not be allowed in.

He said: “All those who have no business in travelling will certainly not be allowed to enter the airport.

“So, anybody coming into the airports this time around, whether as a personality, ministers, or even honourable members and senators, will not be carrying their aides into the airports any longer.

“So, the VIPs should help us and take responsibility, and ensure that they don’t add to our problems in the country.”

The minister also allayed fears of any significant increase in airfare.

“Price is not in my hand, but like I said, with what we have put in place, I do not think that anything significant will happen to affect the propensity to fly,” he said.

