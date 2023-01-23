Airport workers suspend strike, flights resume operation

Flight operations across airports in Nigeria have resumed after Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO) officials suspended their strike on Monday evening.

Aviation unions last week gave a five–day notice of strike to NAHCO management, citing slow progress in negotiation for salary review.

The management of NAHCO had asked that negotiation be continued in February to enable the company to stabilise from the financial effect of its recent promotion exercise.

The unions, however, gave the notice of strike, prompting the company management to seek court intervention on the matter.

The unions were said to have walked out of the international airport on Monday morning and vowed to proceed with the strike.

In a letter signed by the National Union of Air Transport Employees, Air Transport Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, NAHCO management, and observers, the parties said the strike was suspended following agreements reached on the increase of salaries at a joint meeting held on Monday.

The letter read: “The management has decided to withdraw the suit and vacate the earlier obtained court order; a counter offer to the union’s demands will be issued by the management before close of business on Monday, January 23, 2023.

“Negotiations on staff welfare will commence on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, and all negotiations will be concluded within the week.

“All staff should resume work immediately and no staff would be victimised as a result of the strike action.”

