Airtel Africa buys Kenyan network spectrum after losing Nigeria’s 5G to MTN, Mafab

Airtel Africa has purchased additional spectrum in Kenya to extend its operation in the country, eight months after the company lost the 5G bid to its rivals in Nigeria.

The telecommunications firm acquired 60 megahertz (MHz) of additional spectrum in Kenya, at the worth of $40 million, through its subsidiary, Airtel Kenya Networks Limited.

According to Airtel Africa, in a statement filed on Monday, with the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the spectrum licence is valid for 15 years, starting from July 2022.

The firm said the acquisition would improve its 4G service, and enable the rollout of its 5G in Kenya. This comes amid Airtel Africa’s inability to acquire 5G spectrum in Nigeria, its largest market in Africa.

Airtel Africa will have to wait for two years before laying its hands on the 5G spectrum or offer 5G network service, after the firm was outbid in the bidding round held in December 2021 by MTN Nigeria and Mafab Communications Limited. The winning bid was $273,600,000.

Speaking on the newly acquired spectrum in Kenya, Airtel Africa said, “Airtel Kenya Networks Limited (‘Airtel Kenya’), has purchased 60 MHz of additional spectrum in the 2600 MHz band from the Communications Authority of Kenya, for a gross consideration of $40m. The licence is valid from July 2022 for a period of 15 years.

“This additional spectrum will support our 4G network capacity expansion in the market for mobile data and fixed wireless home broadband capability, and will allow for future 5G rollout, providing significant capacity to accommodate our continued strong data growth in the country.” The firm said.

