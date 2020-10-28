Airtel Africa declares $1.5c interim dividend

Telecommunications and mobile money services provider, Airtel Africa Plc, Wednesday said it would pay its shareholders an interim dividend of $1.5c (one and five cents of the US dollar) per ordinary share around 11 December 2020.

The dividend will be paid in U.S. dollars much as the telco offers its shareholders the opportunity to choose to receive their dividend payments in Pounds Sterling or Naira via currency elections.

The declaration follows the release of Airtel Africa’s Half Year 2020 results, which saw revenue grow by 10.7% to $1.815 billion and operating profit by 19.5% to $472 million.

Airtel Africa reported its customer base expanded by 12% to 116.4 million within the period.

The ex-dividend date is 12 November while the record date is 13th November.

“Details regarding the default currency and options on currency election for the dividend, and the currency exchange rates that will be applicable in determination of the Half Year 2020-21 interim dividend payment to any shareholders that qualify for and have elected to receive the Half Year 2020-21 interim dividend payment in Pounds Sterling or Naira, will be issued in due course,” the company said in its notification to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).

Shares in Airtel Africa closed trade on the floor of the NSE on Tuesday at N410.2 per share.

