 Airtel Africa's mobile money business overshadows voice and data revenue | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Business

Airtel Africa’s mobile money business overshadows voice and data revenue

Published

15 mins ago

on

Airtel announces N363 per share IPO on NSE

The financial statements of Airtel Africa has shown that the network provider’s mobile money business grew faster than voice and data revenue in the first three months of this year (Q1 2021).

While voice and data revenue grew by 7.2 percent and 24.2 percent respectively between January and March 2021, it was gathered that revenue from mobile money business grew highest with 32.7 percent.

Airtel Africa’s total revenue rose by 15.4 percent in the first quarter of this year, as it generated $1.03 billion, against the $899 million the Bharti subsidiary company grossed during the same period in Q1 2020.

The breakdown of the report showed that voice revenue increased to $547 million in Q1 this year, after rising by 7.2 percent, to surpass the $510 million it generated in Q1 2020.

READ ASLO: Airtel Africa declares $1.5c interim dividend

Data revenue for the company climbed to $315 million in the first three months of 2021, rising past the $253 million it generated in the corresponding period of last year first quarter.

According to Airtel Africa’s financial statement, its mobile money business recorded $110 million between January to March this year, rising pass the $83 million it grossed during the same period of 2021.

Other revenue generated by Airtel Africa rose by 18.1 percent during Q1 this year, after hitting $91 million at the end of first quarter, to surpass the $77 million generated in 2020 Q1.

While Operating profit climbed 30.7 percent in the three months of Q1 to settle at $319 million. This is above the $244 million Airtel Africa recorded during the same period last year Q1.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations3 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations3 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations3 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations4 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...

Sports

Sports1 day ago

Man City emerge Premier League champions after Man Utd defeat

Manchester City have emerged champions of the English Premier League for the third time in four seasons after results went...
Sports1 day ago

Nadal unsure of Tokyo Olympics participation as Osaka calls for cancellation

Top tennis players are beginning to join calls for the cancellation of the Tokyo Olympic Games, while some others are...
Sports2 days ago

Portugal could host Chelsea vs Man City Champions League final

The 2021 UEFA Champions League final between Chelsea and Manchester City is likely to be held in Portugal. This was...
Sports2 days ago

Aina, Maja’s Fulham relegated from Premier League

Super Eagles duo of Ola Aina and Josh Maja could not help Fulham avoid a drop from topflight football as...
Sports3 days ago

Ajayi’s West Brom relegated from Premier League

Super Eagles defender, Semi Ajayi and his West Brom teammates have been relegated from the English Premier League. The club...

Latest Tech News

Tech9 hours ago

Healthtech startup launches engagement app for African nurses. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Healthtech startup launches...
Tech1 day ago

GirlCode partners Amazon to upskill unemployed women. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. GirlCode partners Amazon...
Tech2 days ago

SpaceX to launch lunar mission funded with crypto. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. SpaceX to launch...
Tech4 days ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

It’s Saturday, again. Welcome to your favourite tech update column. Trust me to take you on a ride to catch...
Tech5 days ago

Paystack launches venture in South Africa. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Paystack launches venture...
Tech6 days ago

Ex-US President, Trump, launches self-hosted “Twitter”. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Donald Trump launches...