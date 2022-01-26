Airtel, Ecobank lead stock market rally to hand N326.54 billion to stockholders

The capital market shook off the bears on Wednesday, appreciating by 1.31 percent to raise the equity capitalisation to N25.07 trillion.

It led to Nigerian bourse shareholders going home with N326.54 billion in their NGX coffers, as the market capitalisation had climbed from Tuesday’s N24.746 trillion.

This was as a result of the 605.99 index points reported in the All-share Index after close of business.

It was gathered that the ASI rose to 46,529.99, from the 45,924 points it closed the capital market with on Tuesday.

Today’s trading ended with investors exchanging 328.99 million shares in 4,219 deals worth N4.81 billion

Against the previous day’s 196.26 million shares traded in 3,739 deals, valued at N2.41 billion.

After eight hours of trading, Airtel Africa head the top five gainers, ending today’s session with N115.50kobo gain in its share, which rose to N1271 per share from N1155.50kobo.

Ecobank share increased in value, gaining N0.95kobo to end trading with N10.90kobo from N9.95kobo per share.

Courtville share was up 9.09 percent to move from N0.55kobo to N0.60kobo per share.

Academy share was up by 8.86 percent to move from N0.79kobo to N0.86kobo per share.

READ ALSO:Investors pocket N417.15bn as Nigeria’s stock market maintains bullish run

Learn Africa gained N0.11kobo percent as the share ended trading with N1.40kobo from N1.29kobo per share.

Losers table was led by Cadbury, after losing N0.90kobo from its share which declined from N9.50kobo to N8.60kobo per share.

Prestige share depreciated from N0.46kobo to N0.42kobo per share after losing 8.70 percent during trading.

Champion share dropped N0.20kobo to end trading at N2.35kobo from N2.55kobo per share.

Linkage Assurance lost 7.14 percent to end trading with N0.52kobo from N0.56kobo per share.

Neimeth completed the list after shedding N0.10kobo from its market price to drop from N1.90kobo to N1.80kobo per share.

The top trading equities are Multiverse, which reported an exchange of 57.59 million shares worth N11.88 million.

Mutual Benefit traded 48.25 million valued at N12.13 million.

GTCO followed with 36.74 million shares valued at N936.85 million.

Chams sold 22.06 million shares worth N4.58 million, while Nigerian Breweries traded 13.36 million valued at N632.53 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now