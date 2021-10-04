Business
Airtel Nigeria shareholders to pocket $148m as
Airtel Africa PLC has announced a move to buy back shares held by its Nigerian subsidiary Airtel Networks Ltd. It has initiated a process to buy back the 8.27% minority shareholdings.
The telecommunications company, in a notice to the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited, said it plans to make the acquisition at an offer price of N55.81 per share.
According to Ripples Nigeria calculation assuming all shareholders tender their shares, it would result in a total price of around NGN61.24 billion, or $148.1 million.
Part of the notice reads: The exchange rate of N413.38/$1 at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) segment of the foreign exchange (FX) market in Nigeria will be used for the transaction.
READ ALSO: Airtel Nigeria pays NCC N72bn for operational license renewal
The move is coming as Airtel Africa last Friday announced that Mr. Olusegun Ogunsanya began his new role as Managing Director and Chief Executive.
Mr Ogunsanya joined the company in 2012 and was previously chief executive of Airtel Nigeria, responsible for the management of operations in the firm’s largest market.
Although, checks showed that the Nigerian market is yet to react to the various development.
However, shares of Airtel Africa on the London Stock Exchange, precisely on the FTSE-250 constituent, were down by 1.8 percent at 96.60 pence (approximately N534.90) on Monday at the time of this report.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...