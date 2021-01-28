Airtel pays Nigerian govt N71.611bn on renewal of licenses for 10 Years

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has approved the renewal of the spectrum licenses in the 900MHz and 1800MHz bands for Airtel’s Nigerian the subsidiary, Airtel Networks Limited (Airtel Nigeria).

Under the terms of the spectrum licenses, Airtel Nigeria has paid N71.611 billion ($189 million) in respect of the license renewal fees.

This follows the application from Airtel to NCC for an opportunity to renew its spectrum licenses for a period of ten years with effect from 1 December 2021 until 30 November 2031.

Airtel Africa is a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with presence in 14 countries across Africa.

According to data from NCC, Airtel Nigeria holds 27.58 percent market share on the number of active GSM subscribers.

Raghunath Mandava, CEO of Airtel Africa, commented: “I am pleased to announce that our application in Nigeria to renew our spectrum licences in the 900MHz and 1800MHz bands for a ten-year period has been approved by the NCC. This is our largest market and we remain focused on bridging the digital divide and expanding our broadband capability in the country. On behalf of Airtel Nigeria and the Group, I would like to thank both the government of Nigeria and the NCC for their cooperation and support in this important process.

