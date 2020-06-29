Airtel, PZ Cussons, Courtville, Arbico top Ripples Nigeria stock watchlist

Last week, the Nigerian bourse posted losses Monday through Thursday but managed to turn in a positive performance on Friday.

We have selected a group of stocks you should watch out for this week on the basis of how the market fared last week.

Ripples Nigeria Stock Watch-list is a selection of stocks monitored for viable trading or investing opportunities. An investor may casually generate a list of equities for investment purposes. But we have taken the pain to do that based on certain parameters in order to save you that hassle.

Kindly note that Ripples Nigeria stock watch-list is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. It is advisable to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.

AIRTEL AFRICA PLC

Airtel makes our list for being the highest price gainer last week. It opened at N298.90 and closed at N328.7, notching up 9.97%.

PZ CUSSONS NIGERIA PLC

PZ Cussons makes our list on the basis of being the highest price loser last week. The stock opened at N4.90 and closed at N3.85, declining by 21.43%.

COURTVILLE BUSINESS SOLUTIONS PLC

Courtville makes our list this week on the basis of trading at its lowest price in 52 weeks. It currently sells for N0.20

Read also: NAHCO, SAHCO, Presco, Prestige Assurance top Ripples Nigeria stock watchlist

ARBICO PLC

Arbico makes our list for trading at its lowest price in 52 weeks. It currently sells for N1.89 per share.

GUINNESS NIGERIA PLC

Guinness features on our list this week by virtue of trading at its lowest price in 52 weeks. It currently sells for N15 per share.

INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES PLC

International Breweries appears on our list this week for trading at its lowest price in 52 weeks. It currently sells for N4.10 per share.

MRS OIL NIGERIA PLC

MRS Oil makes our list this week on account of trading at its lowest price in 52 weeks. It currently sells for N13.8 per share.

NCR NIGERIA PLC

NCR makes our list for trading at its lowest price in 52 weeks. It currently sells for N2 per share.

SOVEREIGN TRUST INSURANCE PLC

Sovereign Trust Insurance features on our list this week for trading at its lowest price in 52 weeks. It currently sells for N0.20 per share.

Join the conversation

Opinions