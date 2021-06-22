Business
Airtel shareholders lose N282bn as firm’s valuation drops by 10%
Airtel Africa’s shareholders lost N282.98 billion on Tuesday as the company’s market valuation crashed at the end of trading at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).
The telecommunications company’s value was down by 10 percent after its market capitalisation dropped to N2.54 trillion at the close of business.
This was lower than the previous N2.83 trillion as some investors engaged in massive sell-off of their shares in the company.
This triggered high trading activities on Airtel Africa’s stock at a cheaper price.
READ ALSO: Airtel Africa to lose $14m to naira devaluation
1,997 shares were sold at N753.3 per share on Monday.
The mobile network’s shares increased to 100,673 on Tuesday.
However, these were sold at N678 per share on the floor of the capital market.
Lekan Fakoyejo
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....