Airtel, Zenith Bank, Nestle, and Consolidated Hallmark make Ripples Nigeria stocks-to-watch list

This week, Airtel Africa, Zenith Bank, Nestle Nigeria, and Consolidated Hallmark made the stocks-to-watch list due to their off-bourse and capital market activities which positively and negatively impacted shareholders’ earnings.

Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist is a selection of stocks monitored for viable trading or investing opportunities. An investor may casually generate a list of equities for investment purposes. But we have taken the pain to do that based on certain parameters in order to save you that hassle.

Kindly note that Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. It is advisable to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.

Airtel Africa

The telecommunications company’s performance at the last trading week is a cause for concern as it cost the shareholders N260 billion. Investors confidence in the stock was low.

This affected the market value of Airtel Africa to crash to N2.54 trillion having opened at over N2.80 trillion during the week – so when trading this week, go with caution.

Zenith Bank

The lender made the list this week due to its capital market activities, as investors reduced their interest in the creditor – this forced shareholders to sell at a lower price.

The company’s stock value crashed to N23.8kobo by the end of the week against the N23.9kobo it opened the Nigerian bourse with, costing shareholders over N3 billion. Have this behind your mind while trading this week.

Nestle Nigeria

The parent company, Nestle S.A, continues to pump money into the Nigerian beverage maker, showing the confidence the Switzerland firm has in Nestle Nigeria.

Over the past four months, Nestle S.A has invested over N4 billion into the local subsidiary in an insider trade, which is usually a trading tip or sign for investors and shareholders next step.

Consolidated Hallmark

Last week wasn’t a good outing for shareholders of Consolidated Hallmark as the company ended the period as the top loser entering this week.

The share price of the insurance company crashed by 13.43 percent within the five days of trading, ending the week with N0.58kobo, against the opening price of N0.67kobo.

