Aisha Achimugu begins hunger strike following EFCC airport arrest

Published

2 hours ago

on

Prominent business executive and socialite, Aisha Achimugu, has reportedly commenced a hunger strike while in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), following her apprehension by operatives of the anti-graft agency upon her return to Nigeria.

Her legal team, led by Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr. Chikaosolu Ojukwu, confirmed Achimugu’s arrest in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to the statement, she was taken into custody at approximately 5 a.m. at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The EFCC had previously declared Achimugu wanted in March 2025 in connection with allegations of criminal conspiracy and money laundering.

This development occurred despite a Federal High Court order issued on Monday by Justice I.E. Ekwo, which directed Achimugu to appear before the EFCC on Tuesday and subsequently present herself before the court on Wednesday.

Ojukwu stated that their client had voluntarily returned from London specifically to honor the EFCC’s invitation, only to be arrested by the commission’s operatives at the airport.

He emphasized that Achimugu’s legal team had informed the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday of her intention to visit the EFCC on Tuesday as part of the ongoing investigation into the alleged case of criminal conspiracy and money laundering.

“In the light of what transpired in court on Monday, our client returned based on the undertaking before the court to honour the EFCC’s invitation, but was arrested at the airport,” Ojukwu asserted.

He further disclosed Achimugu’s immediate response to her detention: “She has immediately gone on a hunger strike. She is a prisoner of conscience and our stand in the arrest is that it has run contrary to the rule of law.”

Ojukwu described Achimugu as a well-respected business magnate and the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Felak Concept Group, a conglomerate with interests in engineering, maritime, oil and gas, and information technology sectors.

