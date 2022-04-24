Aisha Buhari charges aspirants to adopt female running mates

The first lady, Aisha Buhari, has reiterated the need for participation of women in politics as a recipe for a better Nigeria.

She urged political parties to always mull over the necessity of picking women as running mates of male candidates vying for different political offices in the country.

Aisha Buhari, who said this on Saturday night when she hosted presidential aspirants from various political parties for a Ramadan (Iftar) at the State House, Abuja, noted that it was high time for women to be more involved in the rebuilding process of the country.

Aspirants who attended the iftar included Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, (APC); Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State; Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige; and Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State.

Also in attendance were Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna; former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Barnabas Gemade; sacked lawmaker and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; and Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio.

The first lady leveraged the Iftar to remind presidential aspirants of the need to embrace love and sincerity of purpose in a quest for nation building.

She advocated fair-play for women in politics, stressing that it would facilitate their greater participation in elective positions.

She noted: “As a matter of fact, it is high time women were considered as running mates at all levels considering their voting strength and active involvement in political processes in the country.

“As we approach the 2023 elections with greater hope to rebuild Nigeria, I am confident that the country will continue to grow from strength to strength on the pedestal of our democratic tenets”, she added.

The first lady charged all the presidential aspirants in attendance to remain committed to issues bordering on the unity, brotherhood and national cohesion.

She added that campaigns should not be done on the basis of violence and intolerance, stressing that Nigeria needed to be greater than it was.

