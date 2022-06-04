Aisha Buhari charges National Assembly on traditional medicine bill

The First Lady, Aisha Buhari, on Saturday urged the National Assembly to pass the traditional, complementary and alternative medicine council bill.

Aisha, who made the call at a conference organised by her office in collaboration with the Ministry of Health in Abuja, said though Nigeria boasts of over 10,000 species of medicinal plants, only a small percentage was used.

The bill which was approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in 2020 seeks to encourage the practice of alternative medicine in Nigeria.

She said: “These valuable bio resources, often referred to as ‘green gold’, can be harnessed for the production of medicines, cosmetics and other products for the benefit of our people.

“This conference is in line with this administration’s agenda of boosting non-oil exports which will lead to the commercial cultivation of medicinal plants for health, economic and social benefits. It is with the sole aim of providing wealth and job creation for our teeming youths and women.

“This conference should prompt passage of the TCAM council bill to regulate the practice and products; establishment of a vegetable, fruit and herbs market for fresh produce, semi-processed and raw materials for women, land for women to cultivate medicinal plants and vegetables for their empowerment; training and re-training of practitioners and the protection of their intellectual property rights.”

