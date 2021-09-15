Aisha Buhari Cup: Late goals hand Super Falcons win over Mali in opener

Two late goals were enough to hand Nigeria’s Super Falcons a 2-0 victory over Mali in the opening game of the maiden Aisha Buhari Cup.

Super substitute, Gift Monday made the win possible as Nigeria begin on a bright note at the Onikan stadium, Lagos.

The Falcons star broke the deadlock on 83 minutes after heading in a cross from Asisat Oshoala into the box.

Monday scored her second of the day in added time when she ran on to a flicked header before lobbing past the Malian keeper.

With the victory, Super Falcons have now won nine wins in 10 meetings against Mali, with just one draw.

The Falcons will be back in action on Tuesday September 21 when they take on South Africa at the same venue.

Meanwhile, the second game of the tournament will see Cameroon battle Morocco at the Onikan stadium on Thursday

