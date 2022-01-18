Politics
Aisha Buhari demands women inclusion in APC strategic positions
The First Lady, Aisha Buhari, on Tuesday demanded the inclusion of women in strategic positions in the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Mrs. Buhari, who addressed participants at the inaugural edition of the APC National Women Conference in Abuja, urged the ruling party to stop “paying lip service” to issues that concerned women.
She stressed that the progress of the country depended on the involvement of women in the affairs of the state.
She said: “This is the first time the national women conference of the APC is being held to establish our commitment to setting the position of women in matters of national importance, especially in increasing the visibility of women, positioning women for future political offices, and encouraging them to aspire more towards the progress of our great party.
READ ALSO: Our party will rule Nigeria beyond 2023 —APC Women Leader
“Since 2015, I have had the privilege of engaging Nigerian women across the country.
“My conviction is that Nigeria’s future is entirely dependent on actually using the potential of our women.
“It is no mere coincidence that parties that have grown strong, prosperous, and influential have prioritized women’s participation in national building.
“I, therefore, wish to call upon the APC to double its efforts in promoting women, which I believe will serve as one of the objectives of this conference. Enough of lip service.
“As Nigeria races towards another election, we must go beyond paying lip service to put women in vital offices within our party and the government.”
