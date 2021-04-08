Aisha Buhari has brought dignity to office of First Lady ---Tinubu | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Aisha Buhari has brought dignity to office of First Lady —Tinubu
The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has praised the First Lady Aisha Buhari, stating she brought dignity to the office.
Tinubu made this adulation in his capacity as the chairman of the occasion at the public presentation of the First Lady’s biography titled “Aisha Buhari: Being different,” in Abuja on Thursday, April 8.
He added that Aisha Buhari as the first lady, has brought unity and development to Nigeria.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that the book was written by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Administration and Women Affairs (Office of the First Lady), Dr Hajo Sani.
READ ALSO: Afenifere denies report of support for Tinubu’s 2023 presidential ambition
Tinubu said, “Given the First Lady’s achievement, no one can reasonably question the role of a First Lady any longer. Remember that there were those who argued that the constitution does not assign any official role to the First Lady. With Dr Aisha Buhari, their concerns have been forever laid to rest.
“First lady has played an uplifting, unifying role both in symbol and substance. She has been a voice of conscience calling us to be of our better self for the good of the nation and for the vulnerable among us.”
Amongst dignitaries at the event were President Muhammadu Buhari, represented by his Chief of Staff, Prof Ibrahim Gambari; Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, his wife, Dolapo as well as Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege; and Mrs Folorunsho Alakija who was the Special Guest of Honour at the event.
