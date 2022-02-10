Aisha Buhari insists on justice for murdered 5-yr-old Hanifa Abubakar

Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has once again, assured that she would do everything possible to ensure that the 5-year-old Kano school girl, Hanifa Abubakar, who was allegedly murdered by her school proprietor, Abdulmalik Tanko, gets justice.

Mrs. Buhari gave this assurance on Wednesday when she paid a visit to Kano State to commiserate with the government and families of the murdered girl.

In an interaction with journalists at the state Government House, the First Lady said her visit, though private, was to register her condolence in person.

“I am here on a private visit to commiserate with the governor of Kano and his wife; the emir of Kano and the good people of the state over the loss of our innocent Hanifa Abubakar. We hope and pray that justice will be done for her.

“As a mother, I have children and grandchildren already in primary school. They trust their teachers so much and so do we too.

“So, in a situation whereby our children are not safe in their schools, that means society has become something else.

“I think the punishment on her killers should be done in other to satisfy all the matters in Nigeria.

“I will assist the Kano State government to do everything possible to bring justice to our daughter and her family. That is a promise I made and I will stick by it,” she said.

