Aisha Buhari invites presidential aspirants to dinner, no phones allowed

Aisha Buhari, the First Lady, has invited all presidential aspirants yearning to take over from her husband to join her for Ramadan Iftar.

The event will take place on Saturday, April 23 at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja, according to the invitation card, which also stated that the invitees are not to bring their phones.

“Please, bring this card with you. Phones are not allowed,” the invite noted.

A security expert however noted that such was the standard procedure for certain events at the Presidential Villa, and a requirement enforced by those in charge of the security structure of the villa.

APC national leader Bola Tinubu, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Governor David Umahi, Governor Nyesom Wike, and ex-Governor Rotimi Amaechi are among those who have declared for the presidency in the forthcoming presidential election in 2023.

Earlier, Aisha Buhari urged Muslim faithful to use the month of Ramadan to increase their prayers for Nigeria’s long-term peace and stability.

She made the announcement on Tuesday night at the State House in Abuja, where she received wives of service chiefs and other high government officials for a Ramadan meal.

