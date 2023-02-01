Politics
Aisha Buhari reacts to El-Rufai’s claim on Aso Rock gang up against Tinubu
Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, has reacted to comments credited to the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s aspiration.
The governor in a Channels Television’s programme, Sunrise Daily, accused “elements” in the Presidential Villa, Abuja, of working against the former Lagos State governor.
He said: “I believe there are elements in the Villa who want us to lose the election because they didn’t get their way; they had their candidate. Their candidate did not win the primaries.
Read also:Aisha Buhari withdraws case against detained student
“They are trying to get us to lose the election, and they are hiding behind the president’s desire to do what he thinks is right.”
Aisha, the chairperson of the Tinubu’s women campaign team, seemed to have alluded to the governor’s position on the election by uploading the video of the interview with a caption: “#longlivethefederalrepublicofnigeria” on her Instagram page.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...