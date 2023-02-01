Aisha Buhari reacts to El-Rufai’s claim on Aso Rock gang up against Tinubu

Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, has reacted to comments credited to the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s aspiration.

The governor in a Channels Television’s programme, Sunrise Daily, accused “elements” in the Presidential Villa, Abuja, of working against the former Lagos State governor.

He said: “I believe there are elements in the Villa who want us to lose the election because they didn’t get their way; they had their candidate. Their candidate did not win the primaries.

“They are trying to get us to lose the election, and they are hiding behind the president’s desire to do what he thinks is right.”

Aisha, the chairperson of the Tinubu’s women campaign team, seemed to have alluded to the governor’s position on the election by uploading the video of the interview with a caption: “#longlivethefederalrepublicofnigeria” on her Instagram page.

