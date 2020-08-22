Aisha Buhari returns from Dubai

Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has reportedly returned to the country from Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

A report by Daily Trust quoted a dependable presidency source as having confirmed her return on Saturday.

It was gathered that she may have returned alone, against rumours that she was billed to return home with her daughter, Hanan, whose wedding is billed for early September.

READ ALSO: Aisha Buhari flown to UAE for medical treatment

Earlier reports had stated that Mrs Buhari was flown out of the country for medical treatment over an undisclosed medical ailment.

The presidency had kept mum over the reports.

