Aisha Buhari withdraws case against detained student

The First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has withdrawn the case against the detained student of the Federal University, Dutse, Aminu Mohammed.

Aminu was arrested earlier this week by operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS) for trolling the first lady in a series of tweets on June 9.

He was arraigned at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court on Tuesday and remanded in prison on the court’s order.

The prosecution counsel, Fidelis Ogbogbe, confirmed the withdrawal of the case at the resumed hearing on the matter on Friday.

Ogbogbe, who cited Section 108 subsection 2(a) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, told Justice Yusuf Halilu that Mrs. Buhari decided to withdraw the case following the intervention of the individuals and groups, including Amnesty International, the National Association of Nigerian Students, and several others.

In his brief remark, the judge commended the first lady for withdrawing the case.

