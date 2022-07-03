Aisha Yesufu accuses Nigerian govt of plotting to derail Obi’s 2023 campaign with trumped-up charge

The co-convener of BringBackOurGirls Movement, Aisha Yesufu, on Sunday accused the Federal Government of planning to derail the 2023 election campaign of Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, with a trumped-up charge.

The activist, who stated this in a video posted on her Twitter handle, also accused other parties of gang-up against Obi’s supporters.

She also slammed people who branded the former Anambra State governor as a sponsor of violence.

Yesufu said: “They are scared. They will gang up as they did during the #ENDSARS protest. They’ll come together and do everything they can to make sure they put the spanner in the wheel. What they are trying to do is to portray Peter Obi as a sort of supporter of violence. How? When? Where?



“During the #ENDSARS protest, they kept saying the movement will be hijacked. We saw how the protesters were calm and did everything alright. The government brought in the thugs to criminalize the protesters. Police vehicles were used to transport thugs who attacked protesters and caused mayhem. The government ended up blaming the protesters.

“Now they are doing the same thing with Peter Obi. The government is trying to make him responsible for what it didn’t do. When they will bring their violence, they’ll now say it’s Peter Obi and put him on the defensive.”

