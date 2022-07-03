Politics
Aisha Yesufu accuses Nigerian govt of plotting to derail Obi’s 2023 campaign with trumped-up charge
The co-convener of BringBackOurGirls Movement, Aisha Yesufu, on Sunday accused the Federal Government of planning to derail the 2023 election campaign of Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, with a trumped-up charge.
The activist, who stated this in a video posted on her Twitter handle, also accused other parties of gang-up against Obi’s supporters.
She also slammed people who branded the former Anambra State governor as a sponsor of violence.
Yesufu said: “They are scared. They will gang up as they did during the #ENDSARS protest. They’ll come together and do everything they can to make sure they put the spanner in the wheel. What they are trying to do is to portray Peter Obi as a sort of supporter of violence. How? When? Where?
READ ALSO: 2023: Aisha Yesufu wants youths to question Peter Obi
“During the #ENDSARS protest, they kept saying the movement will be hijacked. We saw how the protesters were calm and did everything alright. The government brought in the thugs to criminalize the protesters. Police vehicles were used to transport thugs who attacked protesters and caused mayhem. The government ended up blaming the protesters.
“Now they are doing the same thing with Peter Obi. The government is trying to make him responsible for what it didn’t do. When they will bring their violence, they’ll now say it’s Peter Obi and put him on the defensive.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...