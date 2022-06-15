Aisha Yesufu, Adeyanju say Peter Obi should be in Ekiti, not Egypt

Co-convener of the #BringBackOurGirls Movement, Aisha Yesufu and political activist, Deji Adeyanju, have ripped into Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, over his trip to Egypt.

Obi’s visit, which he described as part of his comparative study of economy, education and others, came barely few days to the Saturday gubernatorial election in Ekiti State.

Both political activists, in separate tweets on Tuesday, condemned the trip, adding that Obi was expected to be in Ekiti and coordinate the activities party ahead of the Saturday election.

Their reactions were also in the wake of insinuations that some Labour Party members had been hijacked by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the poll.

Deji wrote: “Peter Obi should be going to Ekiti not Egypt. Election is happening on Saturday in Ekiti. Obi says he’s going to Egypt ro understudy their system. Labour Party have a guber candidate in Ekiti. This was how Kingsley Moghalu was all over the social media but someone called Dumebi defeated him.”

On her part, Aisha Yesufu wrote: “The journey ahead is not about romance. The fact that Labour Party in Ekiti is said to have collapsed its structure for APC as some of you are gleefully sharing is more reason Peter Obi should be in Ekiti salvaging that party and gathering those not in agreement with the collapse.

“For those of you saying why should he be in Ekiti? I ask you why not? A leader is there for others, fights for others and listens to his people. A leader puts everything on the line for others and that way others put everything on the line for the leader.”

