Aisha Yesufu blames Nigeria’s crises on ethnic hypocrisy

Serial critic of Muhammadu Buhari’s adminstration and co-convener of BringBackOurGirls Movement, Aisha Yesufu, has linked the widening cycle of crises in Nigeria to ethnic insularity.

The human rights activist, who condemned the hypocrisy of Nigerians in matters deserving of solidarity and trust, said crimes have become the order of the day in the country.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, Aisha slammed Nigerians who demand the separation of the country, adding that every part of Nigeria is mired in crimes.

She described Nigeria as a debased country where criminality and other vices have been institutionalized.

She wrote: “The hypocrisy of looking the other way when our own are committing atrocities is the reason that most of the people committing atrocities are emboldened. It’s only evil when it’s done by others not by yours.

“Let’s separate Nigeria! These people are monsters. Some shout as if the monstrosity is not in every part of the country. We have become a debased country where life is nasty, short and brutish. The evil-minded criminals are the winners because they have supporters in all parts.”

