Aisha Yesufu blasts Kanu, ESN, for attacking herdsmen, killing cows

Frontline activist and co-convener of the #BringBackOurGirls movement, Aisha Yesufu, has blasted the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, and his Eastern Security Network (ESN), over a video the group posted on Saturday where members of the security outfit were seen chasing after some herdsmen and killing dozens of cows in the process.

Kanu had posted a video on his Facebook page of the security outfit’s invasion of the camp of the herdsmen in Isiukwuato, Abia State, where they chased out the herdsmen and killed some cows in the enclave.

In the video, the ESN operatives were also seen burning houses and cows belonging to the herdsmen.

On his Facebook page, Kanu had written:

“Video of men at work last night across all the towns and villages of the old Bende Division, especially Isiukwuato.

“ESN has commenced the combing of parts of Isiukwuato forests last night and engagement with the enemy is ongoing and will continue until they no longer present a threat to our communities along that axis.”

In reacting to the post on her Twitter handle on Monday, Yesufu described the situation as unacceptable and warned that Kanu and ESN were taking the laws into his hands as no one in the country has a monopoly of violence.

In the tweet, the activist wrote:

“This is absolutely not acceptable. We cannot have security outfits taking laws into their hands & maiming, killing & destroying properties. This is not acceptable.

“We must always remember no one has a monopoly of violence and intolerance and we can all be mad. Let the law guide us!”

In another tweet, she wrote:

“Police will kill, they will have supporters. Soldiers will kill, they will have supporters. Hisbah will destroy people’s beers, they will have supporters. Amotekun will kill, they will have supporters. Eastern Security Network will kill cows, they will have supporters

“See your life”

— Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) January 31, 2021

